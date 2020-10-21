3 virus deaths, new record set for hospitalizations in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced three new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 563 in El Paso County. The victims were identified as:

1 woman in her 60s

1 man in his 70s

1 woman in her 80s

All had underlying health conditions.

Health officials announced 670 new cases and 55 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 8,820 known active cases. This is a record that El Paso has broken for the past 15 days.

Hospitalizations also increased to 578 -- which is a new record. There are 148 patients in the ICU, which also another record for El Paso.

Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 34,760 confirmed cases and 25,209 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.