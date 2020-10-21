Firefighters discover body after extinguishing small blaze in El Paso’s lower valley

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department said it discovered a body at a lower valley home as firefighters worked to put out a small fire Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Ladera Rd. and Monterrey Dr., which is a few blocks from EPCC's Valle Verde Campus.

A spokesman for the fire department said it's not clear if the person died in the fire, or was already dead before the fire even started. Investigators are on scene.

EPFD first received reports of smoke coming out of the house at around 7 a.m.