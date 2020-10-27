4 virus deaths, nearly 1,400 new cases announced in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 1,390 new cases and four new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 580 in El Paso County.

Health officials identified the victims as:

1 woman in her 30s

1 woman in her 40s

1 woman in her 60s

1 man in his 60s

All had underlying health conditions.

Hospitalizations increased from 853 to 892, which is a new record. There are 206 patients in the ICU, also an all-time high.

There are currently 13,296 known active cases, which is also a new record.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 42,332 confirmed cases in El Paso County, with 28,243 reported recoveries. Doctors note, however, that some recovered persons may suffer long-term health impacts from having been infected.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.