El Paso surpasses 900 coronavirus hospitalizations; 3 new deaths announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County continues to break unwanted coronavirus records.

The Department of Public Health announced three new deaths and 854 new cases Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations also increased to 908, with 223 patients in the ICU. Both of those are record-high numbers.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 583.

The victims were identified as:

1 man in his 60s

2 men in their 70s

All had underlying health conditions.

There are now 13, 653 known active cases.

