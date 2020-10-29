El Paso tops 14,000 active coronavirus cases; hospitalizations hit new record

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,128 new cases Thursday morning.

It brings the death toll to 585 in El Paso County.

There are 14,359 known active cases, which is a new record.

The number of hospitalizations increased from 908 to 934 -- an all-time high. There are 245 coroanvirus patients in the ICU, which is also a record.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45,039 confirmed cases with 29,856 reported recoveries.

