El Paso reports 10 new virus deaths; active cases surpass 15,000

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday morning.

It brings the death toll in El Paso County to 595. The victims were identified as:

1 man in his 40s

1 woman in her 40s

1 man in his 60s

2 men in their 70s

1 woman in her 70s

2 women in their 80s

2 men in their 90s

The health department said the deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather between the second and fourth weeks of October.

Health officials also reported 1,347 new cases. The number of known active cases stands 15,666 -- a new record.

Hospitalizations increased slightly from 934 to 939. That's still a record.

The number of patients in the ICU decreased from 245 to 232.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 47,052 confirmed cases in El Paso County, with 30,549 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.