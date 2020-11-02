El Paso tops 18,000 active virus cases; hospitalizations climb to 978

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced three new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,143 new cases Monday morning.

The death toll now stands at 605 in El Paso County.

Public health officials identified the victims as:

1 man in his 60s

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 70s

All had underlying health conditions.

Hospitalizations increased from 943 to 978, which is a new record. There are 273 patients in the ICU, which is also an all-time high.

The number of known active cases now stands at 18,438, which is a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 51,537 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 32,229 reported recoveries.

Health officials also announced 280 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department. Some of those tests were conducted weeks ago.



