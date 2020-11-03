El Paso just shy of reaching 1,000 hospitalizations; 4 new virus deaths reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths, and 998 total coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 609 in El Paso County. There are currently 261 Covid-19 deaths being investigated. These are people with Covid-19 who have died in the county, but the official cause of death has yet to be determined.

The nearly 1,000 hospitalizations is a record. There are also 293 patients in the ICU, which is also an all-time high.

The health department also reported 1,085 new cases, marking the sixth straight day that the county has had more than 1,000 cases.

The number of active cases now stands at 19,201, which is also a new record.

Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 52,817 confirmed cases, as well as, 32,723 reported recoveries. The health department reports that 14.8% of cases in El Paso County are asymptomatic.