7 virus deaths, nearly 27,000 active cases reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 899 new cases Monday.

The death toll now stands at 673 in El Paso County.

The number of known active cases increased to 26,953, which is a new record.

Hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients dipped slightly, now standing at 1,028 and 304, respectively.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 64,158 confirmed cases and 36,193 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.