El Paso sets record for coronavirus hospitalizations; 9 new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Coronavirus hospitalizations reached an all-time in El Paso on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Health reports there are 1,076 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in El Paso's hospitals. There are also 319 patients in the ICU which is also a record.

The health department also reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths, along with 1,292 new cases.

That brings the death toll to 682 in El Paso County.

There are currently 27,895 known active cases -- a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 65,651 confirmed cases of the virus with 36,686 reported recoveries.

