Capacity issues seen at El Paso hospitals and funeral homes due to virus now impacting cemeteries

EL PASO, Texas -- The capacity issues that have been plaguing El Paso's hospitals and funeral homes amidst a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths are now starting to impact local cemeteries as well.

Mount Carmel Cemetery has reported seeing a considerable increase recently in internments.

Cemetery staff said they've seen hundreds more burials than they had at this same time last year.

Staff members indicated they recently opened two new burial gardens, which allows for over 3,000 more burial spaces as well as another area that allows for 900 additional cremation spaces.

Cemetery staff are also strictly enforcing new coronavirus safety measures including having only 10 people allowed to gather at burials and only 5 people being allowed at tombstone visitations.