El Paso sees 16 additional virus deaths; active cases surpass 30,000

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday morning.

The death toll now stands at 741. The latest victims were identified as:

2 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 60s

3 men in their 70s

2 women in their 70

3 men in their 80s

2 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

1 woman in her 90s

All of them had underlying health conditions.

The health department has often stated that confirmed virus deaths do not occur on the same day. It can take weeks after someone dies for an official cause of death to be determined.

Health officials reported 1,488 new cases.

There are currently 30,848 known active cases -- a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 70,575 confirmed cases of the virus with 38,595 reported recoveries. Doctors note that some recovered persons can still suffer ongoing health impacts as a result of having been infected