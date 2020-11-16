El Paso reports 7 virus deaths, more than 1,500 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,550 new cases Monday morning.

The death toll now stands at 769 in El Paso County.

Hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,111, while the number of ICU patients decreased from 319 to 300.

Active cases are at an all-time high. Currently there are 33,935 known active infections. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 74,973 confirmed cases with 39,839 reported recoveries.

