El Paso reports 13 new virus deaths; more active cases than Dallas & Harris Counties combined

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 782 in El Paso County.

Health officials also announced 994 new cases. It brings the number of known active cases to 34,487.

For perspective, El Paso County has more active cases than Dallas County and Harris County (Houston area) combined.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Dallas County has 14,120 active cases. Harris County has 12,961. Combined, the two counties have an estimated population of 7.3 million people.

El Paso County has a population of close to 840,000.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,120, which is nearly a record. There are 313 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's ICUs.

Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 76,075 confirmed cases and 40,353 reported recoveries.

