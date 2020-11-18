El Paso surpasses 800 virus deaths; new ICU record set

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso surpassed 800 coronavirus deaths Wednesday morning. A grim milestone that comes a little more than eight months after the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the county.

Health officials reported 22 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 804.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations decreased by 68 to 1,052. However, there are 325 patients in the ICU which is a new record for El Paso.

Health officials reported 927 new cases. That brings the number of known active cases to 34,819 -- an all-time high. El Paso has broken its record for active cases every day for the past six weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, 77,186 people in El Paso have been infected with coronavirus, and 41,110 people have recovered.