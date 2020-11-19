El Paso reports 19 new virus deaths; active cases go down for first time in 6 weeks

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths and 672 new cases Thursday.

The death toll stands at 823 in El Paso County.

El Paso reported its fewest number of daily coronavirus cases since Oct. 25.

For the first time in six weeks, the number of known active cases decreased. It now stands at 34,755, which is 64 fewer cases than Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 77,977 confirmed cases with 41,941 reported recoveries.

Hospitalizations increased from 1052 to 1074. The number of ICU patients decreased from 325 (record) to 315.

