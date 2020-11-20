El Paso reports 22 virus deaths, 1,062 new cases; active cases rise once again

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The coronavirus death now stands at 845 in El Paso County.

The Department of Public Health announced 22 new virus-related deaths Friday morning.

Health officials also announced 1,062 new cases and 123 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department. Some of those delayed results are weeks old.

El Paso has set a new record for known active cases. The number now stands at 35,036. Thursday marked the first time in more than six weeks that El Paso saw a decrease in active cases.

Hospitalizations increased from 1,074 to 1,082. The number of patients in the ICU decreased from 315 to 307.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 79,162 confirmed cases, with 42,827 reported recoveries.

