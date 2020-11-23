7 virus deaths, 328 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

The death toll now stands at 862 in El Paso County. There are 476 additional deaths under investigation. These are people with Covid-19 who have died, but their official cause of death has not been determined.

Health officials reported 328 new cases, the fewest in a single day since Oct. 6.

The number of known active cases now stands at 35,915, which is a slight decrease from Sunday's record-high.

Hospitalizations increased by one to 1,040. The number of patients in the ICU increased from 308 to 321.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 81,511 confirmed cases with 44,235 reported recoveries.