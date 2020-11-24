El Paso reports 15 virus deaths; active cases at an all-time high

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,257 new cases Tuesday morning.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 877. There are 489 additional deaths under investigation. These are people with Covid-19 who have died, but their official cause of death has not been determined.

Active cases increased to 36,640, which is a new record.

Hospitalizations dropped to 997. It's the first time that number has been below 1,000 since Nov. 3. There are 304 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's ICUs, which is 17 fewer than Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 82,809 confirmed cases with 44,780 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.