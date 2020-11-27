One more virus death reported; active cases surpass 37,000

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported one new coronavirus-related death Friday morning. That is the fewest number of deaths reported since Oct. 26.

Health officials also reported 678 new cases.

The number of active cases reached a new all-time high, at 37,058. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 84,683 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 46,152 reported recoveries.

Hospitalizations fell to 907, the lowest level in a month. There are 307 patients in the ICU, a slighlt decrease from the day before.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.