El Paso sees 9 new death; active cases rise coronavirus borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 9 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.

It brings the death toll to 933 in El Paso County.

Health officials also reported 319 new cases.

The number of active cases increased by 37 from yesterday to 37,304 -- falling short of Saturday's record. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 86,752 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 47,910 reported recoveries.

Hospitalizations decreased from 905 to 875. That is the lowest level in over a month. There are 300 patients in the ICU.

