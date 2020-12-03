El Paso sees 27 more virus deaths; third deadliest day

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 27 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. It brings the death toll to 941 in El Paso County.

The latest fatalities include 16 women and 11 men ranging in age from their 40's to their 90's.

Health officials also reported 545 new cases, plus 147 delayed cases.

Active cases dropped to 37, 586, 115 fewer from the day before. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 88,491 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 49,308 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.