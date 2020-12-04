El Paso sees 15 more virus deaths, sets new record for active cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, elevating the death toll to 983. At this rate El Paso will surpass the grim 1,000 death mark during the weekend.

The latest fatalities include 13 men and two women ranging in age from their 40's to their 90's, all of them with underlying conditions:

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 50s

2 men in their 60s

2 women in their 60s

3 men in their 70s

4 men in their 80s

2 men in their 90s

Health officials also reported 570 new cases, plus 39 delayed cases.

Active cases increased to 37,840, a new all-time high.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 89,100 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 49,651 reported recoveries. For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.