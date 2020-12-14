12 virus deaths, 405 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 12 new coronavirus-related deaths Monday, elevating the death toll to 1,212 in the county.

Health officials also reported 405 new cases.

Hospitalizations increased by six Monday, reaching 613. The number of those in the ICU went up by 13 to 247. Both of those numbers are still considerably down from their all-time highs.

The number of known active cases stands at 37,308.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 93,223 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 54,107 reported recoveries.

