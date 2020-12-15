8 virus deaths, 188 new cases announced in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 1,220 in El Paso County. There are also 576 suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

Health officials also announced 188 new cases, the fewest in a single day since September 28.

There are currently 37,031 known active cases, a decrease of nearly 300 from Monday.

Hospitalizations dropped from 613 to 600, and the number of ICU patients decreased from 247 to 237.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 93,455 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 54,598 reported recoveries.

