El Paso’s virus death toll nears 1,300; 247 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday.

It brings the death toll to 1,280 in El Paso County. There are also 568 suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

Hospitalizations dropped from 565 to 557. The number of ICU patients also increased from 211 to 218.

There are 36,191 known active cases in El Paso.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 94,530 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 56,459 reported recoveries. Doctors caution some recovered persons may still have ongoing health issues due to having once been infected.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.