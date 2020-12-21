El Paso surpasses 1,300 coronavirus deaths

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

It brings the death toll to 1,304 in El Paso County. There are also 586 suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

Health officials also reported 357 new cases. There are currently 36,082 active coronavirus infections in El Paso, which marks an increase of 81 from the day before.

Covid-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 505. The number of patients in ICUs increased from 196 to 199.

To date, there have been 95,544 El Pasoans infected with the virus, with officials estimating that 57,540. But doctors caution that some recovered persons may still have ongoing health issues due to having once been infected.

Complete El Paso Covid-19 data can be found at EPStrong.org.