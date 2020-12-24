El Paso reports 13 more virus deaths, 319 new cases on Christmas Eve

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's health department reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths and 319 new cases Thursday morning.

It brings the death toll to 1,371 on Christmas Eve in El Paso County. There are also 581 suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The health department said the deaths did not occur on the same day. It can take weeks, or even months, before an official cause of death is determined.

There are currently 34,945 active coronavirus infections in El Paso, which marks a decrease of 320 from the day before.

Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased from 489 to 475.

The number of patients in the ICU stayed at 185

To date, there have been El Pasoans infected with the virus, with officials estimating that 59,499 have recovered. But, doctors caution that some recovered persons may still have ongoing health issues due to having once been infected.

Complete El Paso Covid-19 data can be found at EPStrong.org.