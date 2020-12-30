El Paso reports 26 new virus deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced 26 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning, along with 267 new cases.

The death toll now stands at 1,452 in El Paso County.

Hospitalizations decreased from 428 to 402. That's the fewest Covid-19 patients El Paso has had since Oct. 15. There are 159 patients in the ICU.

There are currently 34,372 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 98,017 people have been infected with the virus in El Paso. More than 61,000 people have recovered.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.