Woman in her 20s among 26 new virus deaths reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced 26 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning, along with 267 new cases.

The victims include a woman in her 20s. She is one of six other people in their 20s to die of the virus in El Paso. The other victims include:

1 male in his 30s

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 40s

1 male in his 50s

7 females in their 60s

1 male in his 60s

3 males in their 70s

4 females in their 70s

2 males in their 80s

2 females in their 80s

1 male in his 90s

1 female in her 90s

The death toll now stands at 1,452.

Hospitalizations decreased from 428 to 402. That's the fewest Covid-19 patients El Paso has had since Oct. 15. There are 159 patients in the ICU.

There are currently 34,372 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 98,017 people have been infected with the virus in El Paso. More than 61,000 people have recovered.

