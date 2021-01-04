El Paso reports 6 new virus deaths as hospitalizations increase

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced six new coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

The county's death toll now stands at 1,482.

The health department also announced 216 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 99,889.

The number of active cases dropped slightly to 34,607. There are 63,221 reported recoveries.

There were still 547 deaths listed as under investigation. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

As of Monday morning, 399 virus patients were hospitalized in El Paso. Of those, 146 were listed in intensive care.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPStrong.org.