El Paso tops 100,000 confirmed cases since start of the pandemic; more than 1/3 are active

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County on Tuesday surpassed a milestone few could've predicted just a year ago.

Health officials announced 493 cases, which pushed the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 100,421.

The health department also reported five new coronavirus-related deaths.

El Paso County's death toll now stands at 1,487.

The number of active cases increased slightly from 34,607 to 34,629. There are 63,719 reported recoveries.

There were still 554 deaths listed as under investigation. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

As of Tuesday morning, 383 virus patients were hospitalized in El Paso. Of those, 148 were listed in intensive care, and 112 patients are on ventilators.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPStrong.org.