El Paso nears 1,500 confirmed Covid-19 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning.

The death toll now stands at 1,498 in El Paso County.

Health officials announced 376 cases, which pushed the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 101,451.

As of Thursday morning, 411 virus patients were hospitalized in El Paso. Of those, 163 were listed in intensive care.

The number of active cases decreased from 34,757 to 34,547. There are 64,810 reported recoveries.

There were still 564 deaths listed as under investigation. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPStrong.org.