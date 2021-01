Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said one person died after crashing into the rock wall of a home on the east side early Friday morning.

It happened early Friday morning near the intersection of Montwood and Pacheco Drives.

Police said it happened just after midnight, and that there was only one person in the car.

ABC-7 does have a crew at the scene.

This article will be updated once we learn more.