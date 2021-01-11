7 virus deaths, large dip in Covid-19 hospitalizations reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced seven coronavirus-related deaths and 561 new cases Monday morning.

That brings the death toll in El Paso County to 1,520.

Hospitalizations greatly decreased from 421 to 392. The number of ICU patients also decreased from 165 to 138.

The number of active cases increased from 34,994 to 35,408. There are 66,269 reported recoveries. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 103,787 confirmed cases in El Paso.

There were still 557 deaths listed as under investigation. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPStrong.org.