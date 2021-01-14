19 virus deaths, 548 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 19 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning

El Paso County's pandemic death toll stands at 1,549.

There were still 560 deaths listed as under investigation on Wednesday. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

Health officials also announced 548 new cases. El Paso has reported more than 500 new cases in five of the last seven days.

The number of active cases decreased from 35,710 to 35,521. That marks the fifth straight day that active cases have increased.

As of Thursday morning there were 429 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's hospitals, 14 more than Wednesday. There are 154 patients in intensive care, and 100 are on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 105,347 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 67,683 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found at EPStrong.org.