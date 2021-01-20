El Paso surpasses 1,600 virus-related deaths

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 444 new cases Wednesday morning.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 1,606.

Hospitalizations increased from 466 to 476. There are also 177 patients listed in intensive care.

The number of known active cases decreased by nearly 100, now standing at 35,326.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 108,005 confirmed cases in El Paso with 70,499 reported recoveries.

