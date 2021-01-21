Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland

Top Stories

LONACONING, Md. (AP) - A single winning ticket for the $731.1 million Powerball jackpot was sold by a store in Lonaconing, Maryland.

The Maryland Lottery says it was sold at Coney Market. The Allegany County store will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This was the fifth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

The drawing was only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

Neither jackpot had seen a winner since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months.