12 virus deaths, more than 500 cases added in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 525 new cases Friday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso County increased to 1,636,

There were still 524 deaths listed as under investigation on Thursday. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

The number of active cases increased from 34,943 to 35,021.

As of Friday morning there were 471 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's hospitals, 19 more than on Thursday. The number of patients in intensive care increased from 162 to 166.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 109,108 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 71,891 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found at EPStrong.org.