El Paso reports 5 virus deaths, 654 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced five new coronavirus-related deaths and 654 new cases Tuesday morning.

It's the highest, single-day increase in new cases since Jan. 9.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso County now stands at 1,651.

As of Tuesday morning there were 35,225 known active cases, that's 99 more than Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 111,061 confirmed cases in El Paso with 73,602 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.