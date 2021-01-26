TxDOT shuts down Transmountain due to overnight snow
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- TxDOT shut down Transmountain Rd. early Tuesday morning.
The agency tweeted it was closing the road just after 5 a.m.
5 a.m. TRAVEL ALERT‼️— TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) January 26, 2021
❄️Snow accumulation at the top of LP-375 (Transmountian). Crews preparing to close Transmountain.
🚨 Truck rollover IH-10 WB at Paisano. HEROs assisting at the site. Currently 2 inside lanes closed. pic.twitter.com/VRz9EE2Bg8
It's not clear when the road will open up.
ABC-7 issued a First Alert several days in advance to warn you about the wintry weather.
