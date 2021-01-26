Skip to Content
TxDOT shuts down Transmountain due to overnight snow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- TxDOT shut down Transmountain Rd. early Tuesday morning.

The agency tweeted it was closing the road just after 5 a.m.

It's not clear when the road will open up.

ABC-7 issued a First Alert several days in advance to warn you about the wintry weather.

