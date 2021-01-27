Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:40 am

10 virus deaths, 566 new cases added in El Paso

coronavirus borderland
KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's pandemic death toll increased to 1,661 Wednesday morning after the local health department reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials also announced 566 new cases.

As of Wednesday morning there were 35,356 known active cases, that's 131 more than Tuesday . Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 111,689 confirmed cases in El Paso with 74,083 reported recoveries.

Hospitalization and ICU data has yet to be updated.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.

Coronavirus / El Paso

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content