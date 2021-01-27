10 virus deaths, 566 new cases added in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's pandemic death toll increased to 1,661 Wednesday morning after the local health department reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials also announced 566 new cases.

As of Wednesday morning there were 35,356 known active cases, that's 131 more than Tuesday . Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 111,689 confirmed cases in El Paso with 74,083 reported recoveries.

Hospitalization and ICU data has yet to be updated.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.