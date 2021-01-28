El Paso reports 14 virus deaths as active cases decrease

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health department announced 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning.

Health officials clarified that these deaths happened over a span of the past six months. The health department has said in the past that it can sometimes take weeks or months to determine an official cause of death.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso County now stands at 1,675.

The victims were identified as:

1 – male in his 50s

3 – males in their 60s

4 – males in their 70s

4 – males in their 80s

1 – female in her 80s

1 – male in his 90s

The health department said all of them had underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday morning there were 35,114 known active cases, that's 242 fewer than Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 112,157 confirmed cases in El Paso with 74,884 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.