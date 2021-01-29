Congresswoman Escobar asks FEMA to host vaccination site in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Thursday evening, asking for the agency to host a vaccination site in El Paso.
In a tweet, the congresswoman shared the letter she sent to Robert Fenton Jr., the acting FEMA administrator.
NEW: El Paso is leading the way in Texas when it comes to COVID-19 immunizations and +160K people have preregistered through the city-run program alone.⁰⁰Our community has the capacity and demand to host a vaccination site and I’m asking @FEMA to set one up. Read my letter 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/ewKbuUjwg7— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 28, 2021
Escobar pointed out that El Paso has been one of the most efficient cities in the state when it comes to administering the vaccine.
She also said El Paso should be considered, because Latinos have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, since many suffer from underlying health conditions.
The Biden Administration has asked FEMA to set up 100 vaccine sites within the next month.
Comments
2 Comments
Horse face trying to get her five minutes of air time? I see that Killer Cuomo murdered 12,000 elderly in nursing homes in NY. Why isn’t he in jail?
Did you watch that cluster f@#k of excuses he came up with to let him self off the hook? He should be locked up for manslaughter, he ORDERED those homes to take infected people in.