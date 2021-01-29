Congresswoman Escobar asks FEMA to host vaccination site in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Thursday evening, asking for the agency to host a vaccination site in El Paso.

In a tweet, the congresswoman shared the letter she sent to Robert Fenton Jr., the acting FEMA administrator.

NEW: El Paso is leading the way in Texas when it comes to COVID-19 immunizations and +160K people have preregistered through the city-run program alone.⁰⁰Our community has the capacity and demand to host a vaccination site and I’m asking @FEMA to set one up. Read my letter 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/ewKbuUjwg7 — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 28, 2021

Escobar pointed out that El Paso has been one of the most efficient cities in the state when it comes to administering the vaccine.

She also said El Paso should be considered, because Latinos have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, since many suffer from underlying health conditions.

The Biden Administration has asked FEMA to set up 100 vaccine sites within the next month.