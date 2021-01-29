Skip to Content
Congresswoman Escobar asks FEMA to host vaccination site in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Thursday evening, asking for the agency to host a vaccination site in El Paso.

In a tweet, the congresswoman shared the letter she sent to Robert Fenton Jr., the acting FEMA administrator.

Escobar pointed out that El Paso has been one of the most efficient cities in the state when it comes to administering the vaccine.

She also said El Paso should be considered, because Latinos have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, since many suffer from underlying health conditions.

The Biden Administration has asked FEMA to set up 100 vaccine sites within the next month.

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso.

