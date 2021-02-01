El Paso nears 1,700 virus deaths; 400 new cases reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 400 new cases Monday morning.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 1,696 in El Paso County.

The latest deaths include:

1 – male in his 40s

1 – female in her 60s

1 – male in his 70s

1 – male in his 80s

Health officials said all had underlying health conditions.

The number of known active cases increased by 96 to 35,625.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 114,037 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 76,149 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso County's Covid-19 data, click here.