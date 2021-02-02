Man in his 30s among 17 virus deaths reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced 17 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

Health officials clarified that these deaths happened over a span of the past three months. It can sometimes take months for the health department to determine an official cause of death.

El Paso's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,713.

The health department also announced 296 new cases. The number of known active cases decreased by 107 to 35,518.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 114,354 confirmed cases in El Paso with 76,572 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.