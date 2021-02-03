Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:28 am

4 virus deaths, more than 400 new cases reported in El Paso

coronavirus borderland
KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 416 new cases Wednesday morning.

El Paso's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,717.

The number of known active cases increased by 68 to 35,586.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 114,822 confirmed cases in El Paso with 76,937 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.

Coronavirus / El Paso

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content