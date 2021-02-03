4 virus deaths, more than 400 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 416 new cases Wednesday morning.

El Paso's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,717.

The number of known active cases increased by 68 to 35,586.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 114,822 confirmed cases in El Paso with 76,937 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.