Man in his 20s among 6 new virus deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced six coronavirus-related deaths Friday morning.

Health officials said the deaths happened over a span of the past six months.

A man in his 20s was identified as one of the victims. This is the eighth person in their 20s to die of the virus in El Paso.

The deaths also included:

1 – male in his 40s

1 – male in his 60s

3 – males in their 80s

Health officials reported 512 new cases, brining the number of known active cases to 35,188, marking a slight decrease.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 115,810 confirmed cases with 78,348 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.