1 person seriously hurt after overnight shooting in Cincinnati Entertainment District

EL PASO -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with life threatening injuries early Monday morning.

Crimes against Persons Detectives were called out to the 2700 block of North Stanton at around 2 a.m. That's in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center.

The scene of the shooting remains active.

This is a developing story and we'll update you as more details are released.