Top Stories

EL PASO -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries during an overnight shooting in west El Paso, according to fire officials.

Fire dispatchers said the shooting took place at around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

It happened in the 2700 block of North Stanton.

The victim was transported to university medical center.

The scene of the shooting remains active.

This is a developing story and we'll update you as more details are released.